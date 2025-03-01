Cesafi Esports League: USC blanks UC in MLBB clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors snapped the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters three-game winning streak with a 2-0 stunner in Group A of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Tournament of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Season 3, on Saturday, March 1.

The Vamos Warriors, last season’s first runners-up blanked the Webmasters, 2-0, in their clash, with Jeshua Luke Miano capping off a near-perfect outing. Miano logged 10 kills, 15 assists, with only one death, earning him the “Most Valuable Player” honors for USC.

The win tied USC and UC atop of Group A’s standings with three wins and one defeat on each side.

READ: Cesafi Esports League enters week 4 of competition this weekend

In Group B of the competition held at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Campus, the UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters prevailed over the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 2-1.

Ryan Charles Reganon led UCLM with 16 assists with five kills, and two deaths.

READ: Cesafi Esports: USC notches back-to-back wins in MLBB tourney

UCLM now has a 2-0 card to remain Group B’s leader, while CEC dropped to a 1-2 slate in their defeat.

Lastly, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers finally broke free from their losing slump after beating the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, 2-0.

READ: Cesafi Esports: Formaran, Abatayo lead USC to twin victories

The Panthers ended their two-game losing skid with Ershin Entienza emerging as the game MVP after tallying eight kills, 12 assists, and only suffered two deaths.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs descended to the bottom of Group A’s standings with their 0-3 card.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP