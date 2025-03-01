Ignoring animal cruelty, neglect will lead to more abuses – Poe

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe on Saturday expressed concern about the growing cases of animals that are suffering from cruelty and neglect.

She emphasized that the absence of punishment for perpetrators will lead to more animal maltreatments.

Poe encouraged authorities to step up their efforts to find and prosecute animal abusers.

READ: Resident throws knife, hits, wounds scavenging dog in stomach

The legislator also said cases of animal abuse must not be neglected until the criminals are caught and charged in court.

“The alarming cases of animal abuse and neglect in the country are of great concern and urgent. Firm action is needed to stop them,” Poe said in a statement.

READ: Hero dog ‘Bayani’ uncovers P170M drugs at Cebu City port

“Ignoring cruelty or letting it pass without punishment will only encourage more mistreatment of animals. This must not be condoned. Dapat may masampolan na,” she said.

(There should already be a sample.)

READ: Cash reward up for finding individuals responsible for stray dog arrow shooting

Abused dog

She expressed this view after a dog named Tiktok in a Negros Occidental town suffered dart arrow shots fired by unknown persons.

Poe encouraged dwellers to help the local government and animal welfare groups to locate the individuals who abused the dog.

She also pointed out the case of Bulldog, a dog owned by an elderly couple who reportedly have no more means to have the dog treated.

Poe authored Senate Bill No. 2458 which aims to strengthen animal welfare policies.

The measure also seeks stricter penalties for animal abusers.

She hopes that the bill will become a law.

“We must take animal abuse cases with the seriousness and urgency they deserve. Abusers must be prosecuted to make the law an effective deterrent,” she concluded.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP