HNU, USC couples top PRISAA Region 7 dancesport tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dancesport pairs from Bohol and Cebu emerged victorious in the PRISAA Region 7 Games on Saturday, March 1, securing their spots in the upcoming Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games this April in Tuguegarao City.

With only two categories up for grabs, Angel Faith Garcia and Eufemio Balito Jr. of Holy Name University (HNU) and Francis Dave Sombal and Cebo Desierto of the University of San Carlos (USC) claimed top honors in their respective events during the competition held at the Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) studio at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Their victories earned them the right to represent Central Visayas on the national stage.

Balito Jr. and Garcia, representing Tagbilaran City’s HNU, ruled the Latin category, outclassing fellow Boholanos Mark Jason Bulawon and Therese Marie Laborte of Mater Dei College, who settled for second place. Rounding out the podium were Jessa Mae Torrejas and Shawnly Thomas Atuel of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Meanwhile, Cebu’s Francis Dave Sombal and Cebo Desierto of USC stole the spotlight in the Standard category, besting Mater Dei College’s Charles Anthony Gulilat and Nicole Anthonette Astacaan, who finished second. Jay Vamness Cesar and Vianna Belle Bustrillos of the University of Bohol secured third place.

The rest of the 13 sporting events in the PRISAA Region 7 Games will wrap up on March 2 across various venues in Cebu City. Among the highlights is the highly anticipated swimming competition at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool, offering multiple medal events.

ALSO READ:

Cebu, Bohol tracksters haul multiple golds in PRISAA-7 games

Dancesport: The saving grace of Central Visayas in Palarong Pambansa

Dancesport judges in Dapitan steal show with samba performance

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP