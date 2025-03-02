CYBL: MVP favorite Flores shines as CKBA rolls past PYFBA

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Most Valuable Player (MVP) frontrunner Francel Flores put on a statement game on Saturday, March 1, in powering CKBA past PYFBA, 78-65, in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025.

Flores dropped a 21-point double-double, adding 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal, as they improved to 3-1, moving up to the No. 2 spot in Group A.

During their game on Saturday at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City, he received solid support from Kyle Nalisa, who also had a double-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, and one assist, while Bench Sanchez chipped in 11 points to fuel CKBA’s dominant win.

READ: Cebu Youth Basketball League MVP frontrunners announced

On the other side, PYFBA’s Xerex Alejandro, another MVP contender, poured in a game-high 28 points, alongside six steals, four assists, and three rebounds. However, his efforts went to waste as PYFBA suffered their second loss in four games. Tristan Cabanig added 13 points in the losing effort.

CKBA controlled the game early, building a commanding 19-point lead, 47-28, by capitalizing on their dominance in the paint (58-38) and outscoring PYFBA’s bench 29-17. Meanwhile, PYFBA leaned on its points off turnovers (28-15) to stay in the game.

READ: Miguel Aloysius squad rolls to back-to-back wins in CYBL

SC-SIT VS. SIMPOL BASKETBALL

In another Group A matchup in the CYBL Chairman’s Cup 2025, Salazar Colleges-Salazar Institute of Technology (SC-SIT) finally entered the winning column, edging Simpol Basketball, 75-68.

Luke Cañete led the way for SC-SIT with 26 points, nine rebounds, and one assist, while Ediegen Fabroa contributed 16 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Nazer Louis Maningo also added 10 points, as SC-SIT improved to 1-2.

Simpol Basketball remained winless in three games, despite Crowee Sly Bas and Keith Labrador each scoring 15 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, Atty. Dico Squad also notched their first win in the tournament, defeating Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 64-52, in Group B action.

Carl James Abella led the charge with a double-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and three assists, while James Clyde Maloloy-on added 11 markers in the win.

For SHS-AdC, Shawn Harvey Ayuda tallied 14 points, while Adam Casey Peterson Mangunlay had a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds. However, their efforts weren’t enough, as SHS-AdC fell to 0-2 in Group B.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP