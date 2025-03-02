Cebu City fires: 3 killed, P12M destroyed in first 2 months

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three individuals were killed while at least P12.14 million worth of properties were lost in the 53 fires that broke out in Cebu City during the first two months of 2025.

However, Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS), said that the fire occurrences early this year were considerably lower compared to the 71 fires reported during the same period in 2024 that damaged P39.22 million worth of properties.

CCFS data show that five individuals were reported to have died then.

Villanueva credited the decline in the number of fire incidents this year to the success of their efforts in raising awareness on fire safety among Cebu City residents.

“Karon first two months pa lang sa 2025, duna nay nakita pagkunhod sa mga (During the first two months of 2025, we already noticed a decline in the number of) fire incidents which is a good indication that our effort, our endeavors sa Bureau of Fire Protection, Cebu City Fire Station, ni work siya (worked),” Villanueva said.

2025 fire incidents

Quoting data from CCFS, Villanueva said that a total of 30 fire incidents were reported in January which resulted to the loss of P6.18 million worth of properties.

Two individuals were also reported to have died, one of them was a senior citizen identified as Zosimo Aspacio, who was killed in a fire that broke out in Brgy. Kalunsan on January 29, after he was trapped inside his burning home.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 fires which damaged properties worth P5.96 million and one death were reported in February.

The biggest fire for the month was reported in Sitio San Vicente, Brgy. Lahug on February 27, which displaced at least 70 families.

Electrical issues

Villanueva pointed at ‘electrical issues’ as the no. 1 cause of the fires that were reported here.

He said it is important to always be mindful when buying appliances and electrical wires to avoid the use of those with substandard materials.

Appliances and gadgets should also be unplugged when not in use or before leaving the house because these continue to consume electricity.

Moreover, homeowners are advised to implement an upgrade in their electrical installations as a precautionary measure.

Fire Prevention Month

This March, CCFS is bent to further enhance their fire prevention campaign to protect properties and save lives.

Villanueva said that their goal is to ensure that the number of fire incidents continue to decrease this March and the rest of the year.

“Ato ning paningkamuton nga mo minos ang fire incidents for the month of March ug sa mga umaabot pa nga buwan,” he said.

(We are doing our best to ensure a decrease in fire incidents for the month of March and the coming months.)

CCFS kicked off the celebration of Fire Prevention Month 2025 on Saturday morning, March 1, to raise awareness on their campaign.

Unfortunately, a huge fire broke out in a densely populated coastal community in Sitio Naba in Brgy. Mambaling early on Sunday morning, March 2.

The two-hour fire burned at least 100 homes and displaced 500 individuals.

Damage to properties was pegged at P1.5 million.

