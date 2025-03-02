Cesafi champs, contenders earn spots in PRISAA National Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The reigning champions of various Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) sports events will represent Central Visayas (Region 7) in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games after dominating their respective events in the PRISAA Regional 7 Games this weekend.

Leading the charge are the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who asserted their supremacy in both men’s indoor and beach volleyball.

Under the guidance of head coach John Abas, the Webmasters swept the University of Bohol (UB) in straight sets at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus. Their beach volleyball team also triumphed over UB at Wiggy’s Beach Resort in Liloan, Cebu.

In women’s and girls’ volleyball, the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors and the USJ-R Lady Jaguars emerged victorious, securing their spots in the national tournament after overcoming their respective Bohol PRISAA counterparts.

In basketball, the reigning Cesafi high school champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, dominated the secondary boys’ division at the USC Downtown Campus gymnasium.

They endured a three-game series against PMI Bohol after losing game 1, 82-83. They bounced back in style, winning Game 2, 65-59, and closed the series with a 74-68 victory in Game 3.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, the UC Webmasters cruised past PMI-Bohol with a commanding 99-64 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals series, sealing their place in the national tournament.

USJ-R also had a strong showing in other disciplines, with its chess, badminton, and lawn tennis teams reigning supreme in their respective events.

Central Visayas enters the PRISAA National Games as the defending overall champion, and these victorious teams will aim to continue the region’s dominance in the national stage this April in Tuguegarao City.

