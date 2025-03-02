Japan park recognized as ‘world’s smallest park’

TOKYO – A tiny park in the town of Nagaizumi in Shizuoka Prefecture has been officially recognised as the smallest park in the world by the Guinness World Records. A certificate ceremony was held in the town on Feb 25.

The park is 0.24 square meters, equivalent to 2 sheets of A3 paper, according to Guinness. The park was originally a small space that became not useful as a result of land readjustment work by the town. A small bench was later installed as a resting space for residents in 1988, but it had not been registered as a park.

READ

For kissing BTS member without consent: Japanese woman ‘in trouble’?

The Japanese Film Festival 2025 rolls out at SM Seaside City Cebu

Because the small space, which the town unofficially claimed “world’s smallest park”, drew attention on social media in recent years, the town decided to register it as a park and applied to Guinness World Records for formal recognition.

It turned out the park was smaller than the world’s previous record holder, Mill Ends Park in Portland, Oregon, which is 0.29 square meters.