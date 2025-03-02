Cebu FC endures back-to-back home defeats in ‘Visayas Clasico’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants absorbed a second consecutive home defeat, falling 1-2 to Kaya FC-Iloilo in the highly anticipated Visayas Clasico of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 season on Saturday, March 1, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties.

For the first time, Cebu FC suffered consecutive losses on their home turf, a venue that has long been considered their fortress, leaving their passionate Cebuano supporters in dismay.

With the defeat, the Gentle Giants slipped from third to fourth in the league standings, now holding a 6-4-2 (win-loss-draw) record.

Despite the raucous support from the home crowd, defending champions Kaya FC remained composed and struck with precision, opening the scoring in the 30th minute.

Japanese playmaker Shuto Komaki delivered a pinpoint pass from the left flank to Jhan Meliza, who clinically slotted the ball past a diving Jaime Rosquillo to give Kaya FC the lead.

Komaki continued to orchestrate Kaya’s attack, setting up another lethal play in the 40th minute. This time, it was Lucas del Rosario who unleashed a perfectly timed strike, deceiving Cebu FC’s defenders with a clever feint before finding the back of the net. The goal doubled Kaya’s advantage heading into halftime.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Cebu FC struggled to break down Kaya’s disciplined defensive line, failing to capitalize on home advantage for much of the match.

Their lone breakthrough came in stoppage time, as Leo Maquiling—widely regarded for his prowess in the UAAP—delivered a well-placed corner kick that found Rintaro Hama, who calmly converted with a bouncing effort to put the hosts on the scoreboard.

However, time was not on Cebu FC’s side, and the final whistle confirmed their back-to-back home losses—coming just a week after their setback against the second-placed Manila Digger.

Despite the disappointment, Cebu FC will have opportunities to rebound, with two crucial matches on the horizon against Maharlika FC on March 16 and Loyola FC on March 30.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC tightened its grip atop the standings with 31 points, closely followed by Manila Digger (30 points). Stallion Laguna FC now occupies third place with 22 points, tied with Cebu FC but ahead in goal difference.

