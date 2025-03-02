Supporters of admin candidates are real people, not trolls – Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. once again warned the public about fake news, pointing out that supporters of the administration’s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas are real people and not trolls.

On his official YouTube vlog uploaded on Sunday, Marcos said fake news is among the challenges faced by Alyansa, especially amid the campaign season.

“Fake news is everywhere. That’s why we, as citizens, must be careful. As we always say, the new generation of Filipinos knows how to discern between true and false information. Now that fake news and disinformation are spreading again, we must be extra cautious about what we read online,” he said in Filipino.

READ: Marcos: Don’t vote all-talk senatorial bets, pick those who work

“One of the things that makes me happy about the rallies we attend is that I get to see our supporters in the Alliance firsthand. They are real people, real Filipinos—not just keyboard warriors or trolls. They are real individuals whom we shake hands with, talk to, and check in on,” he added.

Fake news

Marcos also said the testimonies from Alyansa’s supporters, whom he claimed thanked them for various government initiatives and programs, cannot be faked.

READ: SWS survey: Erwin Tulfo, 7 other Marcos bets in Senate top 12

“That is why we must continue what we have started. Whether it’s a campaign or not, fake news is always there. Campaign or not, nothing will stop our government from serving,” he added.

Although it was unclear why Marcos released such a statement, netizens posted photos of Alyansa bets interacting with a crowd of supporters.

READ: Comelec wants laws vs online trolls, regulated social media

This is not the first time Marcos addressed an issue related to troll farms during campaign season.

In the 2022 polls, Marcos revealed that he was offered to use online troll farms to boost his campaign, but he rejected the offer and even urged his critics to find even just one of his supposed trolls.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP