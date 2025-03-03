Cebu City records 4 fires in 1 day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has already recorded at least four fire incidents since March, also considered as the country’s Fire Prevention Month, began.

And all four occurred within a span of 24 hours.

The first was in a densely populated area in Sitio Badjaowan (earlier reported as Sitio Naba) Brgy. Mambaling at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 2.

Since most of the structures were made of light or flammable materials, the flames spread quickly. It took firefighters around two hours to put the fire under control.

Latest tally from the Cebu City Government showed that the huge fire in Mambaling gutted 167 houses, displacing 184 families or 822 individuals.

Damages were pegged at P1.5 million.

A 32-year-old man also sustained first-degree burns while trying to flee, fire officials confirmed.

Roughly 12 hours after the huge fire erupted in Mambaling, firefighters responded to another fire incident.

This time, in a bunkhouse situated in front of a casino and hotel in South Road Properties (SRP).

The 30-minute fire, albeit short-lived, had burned down properties worth P2.8 million.

The third fire alert raised on Sunday happened in Brgy. Guadalupe, just minutes after the fire broke out in SRP. It involved a grass fire which was put out within minutes also.

The last and fourth fire alarm in Cebu City that day occurred at 6:53 p.m. in Brgy. Basak San Nicolas.

Fortunately, the fire, caused by faulty electrical wirings, was quickly put out when firefighters arrived at the scene. – with Paul Lauro

