Fuel price rollback set Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines – After two consecutive weeks of oil price hikes, motorists are expected to enjoy lower pump prices as firms are set to implement a rollback on Tuesday.

In separate advisories on Monday, PetroGazz, CleanFuel, Shell, and Seaoil said they will slash diesel and gasoline prices by P0.80 and P0.90 per liter, respectively.

Shell and Seaoil will also slash kerosene prices by P1.40 per liter.

Other oil firms are expected to follow suit.

Last week, oil companies implemented an increase of P0.70 per liter for gasoline, PHP0.40 per liter for diesel and P0.20 per liter for kerosene.

Data from the Department of Energy showed that as of Feb. 25 this year, both gasoline and diesel have a total net increase of P4.75 per liter while kerosene has total net increase of P2.90 per liter. (PNA)

