Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue pioneers pain relief with Cebu’s first dedicated center

Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue has made a significant leap in regional healthcare, officially launching Cebu’s first dedicated Pain Management Center on February 26, 2025. This groundbreaking facility marks a pivotal moment in the hospital’s commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate patient care, addressing the often-overlooked yet crucial aspect of pain management.

Recognizing the critical role pain plays in overall well-being, Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue has established a state-of-the-art center on the 6th floor of its hospital building, staffed by a team of expert physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals. This multidisciplinary team is dedicated to redefining pain management in the region, offering advanced and personalized care to both inpatients and outpatients.

“Our mission is to provide personalized, compassionate, and innovative pain management solutions that address not just the symptoms, but the root causes of your pain,” stated Dr. Virginia Abalos, Medical Director of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue. She emphasized the center’s multi-specialty approach, drawing on collaborations with leading medical professionals and institutions, including St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The journey to establish this center began in 2016, coinciding with the hospital’s opening. However, due to initial priorities, the vision was realized in 2024. The return of a trained pain management specialist and the hospital’s unwavering commitment to addressing pain as a vital sign propelled the initiative forward.

The Pain Management Center offers a wide range of services, catering to acute and chronic pain, cancer-related pain, and palliative care. These services include IV medication, ultrasound-guided regional blocks, acupuncture, and patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). The center operates 24/7 for inpatients, ensuring round-the-clock pain relief, while outpatient services are available during regular office hours.

“The inception of this facility is about and for our patients who are in pain. To provide compassionate and comprehensive care to them so that they can find relief. And also to restore their hope by God’s grace,” shared Dr. Tashi Lee, highlighting the center’s patient-centric approach.

The launch event was graced by esteemed guests, including Dr. Maria Lourdes Josefina Cabaluna, Head of the Department of Pain Medicine at St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City, who emphasized the profound impact of compassionate pain management.

“Success is felt when you are able to hold the hand of a pain patient and hurdle him through suffering, because it should be there in the heart,” she remarked.

The hospital leadership, including Dr. Abalos, Dr. Lee, and others, were commended for their unwavering support, which was instrumental in the launch of the pain management center. The event also recognized the contributions of Delex Pharma and the dedicated pain management team.

With the launch of this pioneering center, Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue is setting a new standard for pain management in Cebu, promising to alleviate suffering and restore hope for countless patients.

For more information and inquiries, please contact Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue at (032) 233-8000 or 09688678719.