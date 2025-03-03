Oscar winners in main categories

HOLLYWOOD, United States — Here are the winners in key categories for the 97th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

“Anora” was the big winner of the night, with five Oscars: best picture, best director, best actress, best film editing and best original screenplay.

Best picture: “Anora”

Best director: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best actress: Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Perez”

Best original screenplay: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best adapted screenplay: Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best international feature film: “I’m Still Here” (Brazil)

Best animated feature: “Flow”

Best documentary feature: “No Other Land”

Best film editing: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best costume design: Paul Tazewell, “Wicked”

Best production design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sanders, “Wicked”

Best makeup and hairstyling: “The Substance”

Best original song: Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, “El Mal” from “Emilia Perez”