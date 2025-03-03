menu
Oscar winners in main categories

By: March 03, 2025
Oscar winners in main categories. US filmmaker Sean Baker accepts the award for Best Picture for "Anora", flanked by cast and crew, onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

US filmmaker Sean Baker accepts the award for Best Picture for “Anora”, flanked by cast and crew, onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

HOLLYWOOD, United States — Here are the winners in key categories for the 97th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

“Anora” was the big winner of the night, with five Oscars: best picture, best director, best actress, best film editing and best original screenplay.

Best picture: “Anora”

Best director: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Oscar winners in main categories. US actor Adrien Brody poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Brutalist" during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

US actor Adrien Brody poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Brutalist” during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Best actress: Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Perez”

Best original screenplay: Sean Baker, “Anora”

US actress Mikey Madison accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Anora" onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

US actress Mikey Madison accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Anora” onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Best adapted screenplay: Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best international feature film: “I’m Still Here” (Brazil)

Best animated feature: “Flow”

Best documentary feature: “No Other Land”

Best film editing: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best costume design: Paul Tazewell, “Wicked”

Best production design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sanders, “Wicked”

Best makeup and hairstyling: “The Substance”

Best original song: Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, “El Mal” from “Emilia Perez”

