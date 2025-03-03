Bohol viral video: DOTr sacks 5 LTO personnel involved

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has dismissed five Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel for using excessive force in arresting a farmer in Panglao, Bohol, an incident that was caught on video and became viral online.

“I would like to announce on behalf of the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Office that we are, effective today, dismissing the law enforcers involved in the incident in Panglao, Bohol,” DoTr Secretary Dizon said in a press conference with LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza.

Dizon explained that the decision was made after consultations with LTO officials and a review of information gathered during their investigation.

“Based on the information gathered by Assistant Secretary [for Road Transport] Jojo Reyes, we are now making that very clear announcement. They will be dismissed. This is without prejudice to future cases that may be filed depending on the outcome of further investigation,” he emphasized.

Dizon, however, did not disclose the identities of the dismissed LTO personnel.

Unjustifiable

The DOTr secretary also noted that regardless of the claims that the victim, 57-year-old farmer Erifredo Velasco, was intoxicated and riding an unregistered motorcycle, the excessive force used by the law enforcers was unjustifiable.

“Kahit na po totoo ‘yon, na naka-inom siya, kahit na po totoo na may hawak siyang patalim na, I was informed, na ‘yun naman po talaga ay hawak-hawak niyang madalas dahil siya nga po ay isang magsasaka at ginagamit niya ‘yon kapag siya ay nagtatrabaho sa kanyang sakahan… Kahit na po kung lumabas sa ating investigation na talaga ay siya ay nakasakay sa isang kolorum na motorsiklo, kahit na po lahat ‘yan, wala pong mag-jujustify sa nakita nating dahas na ipinakita ng ating law enforcers. Kaya po ‘yan ang basehan ng aming desisyon,” Dizon explained.

(Even if it is true that he was intoxicated or carrying a bladed tool—which, I was informed, he frequently carries as a farmer for his work. Even if our investigation confirms that he was riding an unregistered motorcycle, none of that justifies the violence displayed by our law enforcers. That is the basis of our decision.)

Viral video

A viral video of the incident captured LTO personnel apprehending Velasco for carrying a knife, while repeatedly saying that he was a farmer.

In the footage, one enforcer was seen pinning Velasco down onto the latter’s motorcycle while threatening him with the knife.

Velasco is currently hospitalized and is with his family, according to Dizon.

With this, Dizon emphasized that such behavior from government personnel is unacceptable.

“Hindi po natin pwedeng payagan na ang ganitong klaseng behavior ay manggagaling sa mga kawani ng ating pamahalaan,” Dizon expressed.

(We cannot allow this kind of behavior from government employees.)

The DOTr secretary also called for a review of current regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Kailangan po nating repasuhin at reviewhin ang current na mga regulasyon kasi baka ito din ang nagiging source ng abusive behavior ng ilan sa ating law enforcers. So kailangan po natin pag-aralan ‘yan,” Dizon said.

(We need to reassess and review existing regulations because they may be contributing to abusive behavior among some of our law enforcers. We need to study this carefully.)

