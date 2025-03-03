Cebu City drug bust nets HVI with P6.9M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, whom police described as a high value individual (HVI) in the drug trade, was caught with more than a kilo of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at past 1 a.m. today, March 3, in Block 4, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

According to police, the suspected shabu weighing 1.025 kilos was estimated to be worth P6.9 million.

The authorities also identified the suspect as a certain Walter, a resident of the barangay.

Members of the media tried to ask for comment from the suspect, however, he refused to issue any statement.

Currently, authorities are still investigating where the suspect sourced his supply of illegal drugs.

The pieces of evidence that were confiscated were also submitted at the Regional Crime Laboratory Office 7 for investigation and examination.

Charges of selling and possession of illegal drugs were being readied by authorities against the suspect.

Also on Saturday, March 1, in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, a man was shot and wounded by two men in what was believed by police as an alleged drug transaction.

Police today said they continued to look for the 2 suspects, who were already identified by witnesses.

The victim, who was hit several times in the body survived the attack and was admitted at a Cebu City hospital, where he was recuperating of his wounds.

No illegal drugs, however, were recovered from the victim. | with a report from Paul Lauro

