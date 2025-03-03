Cebu, Bohol tracksters top PRISAA Region 7 athletics meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu and Bohol athletes shared the spotlight in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Region 7 athletics competition on its final day on Sunday, March 2, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval.

After two days of intense competition, Cebu PRISAA’s collegiate track and field team, composed of Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) medalists, emerged as champions with a total haul of 14 gold medals. Meanwhile, its high school squad settled for second place with nine golds, finishing behind Bohol PRISAA.

Bohol PRISAA’s high school team claimed the top spot in the secondary division with 14 gold medals, while its collegiate squad secured four.

The gold medalists from both contingents will represent Central Visayas PRISAA in the upcoming PRISAA National Games next month in Tuguegarao City, where they gun to defend their title.

PRISAA gold medalists

Cebu PRISAA’s Crystal Villanueva shone on the final day of competition on Sunday, clinching gold medals in the women’s high jump and triple jump. Other Cebuano gold medalists included Judy Grace Repeso (shot put), Christian Jerald Meguillo (high jump), and the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams.

In the high school division, Cebu PRISAA’s gold medalists were Haile Cases (boys’ high jump), Lancen Penelope Montecillo (girls’ 100m), and the boys’ 4x100m relay team.

Bohol PRISAA’s Justine Manuel Rosario was the most decorated athlete on the final day, bagging three gold medals in the boys’ 800m, 1,500m, and 5,000m events. Other gold medalists from Bohol included Jiannah Ji Camposo (girls’ 400m and 800m), Gwen Diaz (high jump), and the boys’ 4x400m relay team.

In the collegiate division, Bohol PRISAA’s gold medalists were Carly Diez (400m hurdles), Quiro Meko Flores (shot put), Kris Anthony Inan (javelin throw), and Kierk Remperas (long jump).

