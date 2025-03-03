500 homeless after Mantuyong, Mandaue fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No less than 500 individuals were left homeless after a big fire hit a residential area in Mandaue City on Monday, March 3.

Firefighters received a fire alert over Brgy. Mantuyong, near the Mandaue City Hall, at approximately 3 p.m.

They immediately raised it to second alarm, which meant at least eight firetrucks were needed.

The fire also erupted in an interior, densely populated community within the same barangay.

Its narrow roads made it difficult for firefighters to gain access. Some had to enter the area through the adjacent creek.

It took firefighters roughly an hour and a half to finally put out the fire after they placed it under control at 3:35 p.m.

At 4:42 p.m., they officially declared a fire out.

The fire burned down between 60 and 80 houses, most of which were made from light materials, displacing at least 500 individuals, fire officials in Mandaue City reported.

In the meantime, fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire. This included verifying reports that it was a result of a butane canister that apparently exploded.

Monday’s fire incident was the sixth in Metro Cebu since March, also considered as the country’s Fire Prevention Month, started.

