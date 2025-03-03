Franklin Yee rules Nat’l Age Group Duathlon elite sprint distance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Roughly 10 days after his first international stint, Cebuano duathlon protege Franklin Ferdie Yee once again put on another impressive performance as he ruled the male elite sprint distance race of Sunday’s National Age Group Duathlon (NAGD) held at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite.

Yee captured the title in the male elite sprint distance by clocking in 57 minutes and 13 seconds. He achieved this milestone after placing fifth overall in his first international race last month as a member of the Philippine national team.

To recall, Yee, made a strong impression in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Duathlon Championships in Manama, Bahrain with his fifth overall finish against some of the continent’s best duathletes.

This time, he flexed his winning form in the NAGD in Cavite. He finished the first run in 16:06 and went on to clock in 30:35 in the bike, and had his second run at 09:04.

Trailing him closely was Irienold Reig Jr. who was three seconds behind him at 57:16, while Patrick Ciron rounded off the top three duathletes with a 57:26 official time.

Maynard Pecson placed fourth in 57:42 followed by Daniel Cadavos at fifth place in 58:07.

In the distaff side, Merry Joy Trupa, also a top-tier Philippine team prospect who placed second overall in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Duathlon Championships, emerged as champion. She finished the race in 1:05:41.

Finishing second was Katrina Salazar in 1:05:56 and Rachel Sarah Wei Ying completed the top three finishers in 1:06:57.

