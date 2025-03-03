Jomar Jumapao clinches Sugbu ‘Bowler of the Month’ title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Veteran bowler Jomar Jumapao showcased the skill that once earned him a spot on the national team, securing the “Bowler of the Month” title for February in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Monthly Championships last Sunday, March 2, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Jumapao, one of Cebu’s finest bowlers with experience in national and international competitions, dominated rookie Kianne Cesar in the championship match, posting 223 pinfalls to Cesar’s 169 pinfalls for a decisive victory.

Before claiming the title, Jumapao finished second in Division A’s qualifying round with 1,022 pinfalls, trailing Mark Hodgkinson (1,083 pinfalls), while Aui Padawan placed third with 1,005 pinfalls.

In Division B, Celis Viloria (957 pinfalls) and Lemuel Paquibut (891 pinfalls) topped the qualifiers, while in Division C, Cesar (909 pinfalls) and Bebie Mauro (897 pinfalls) advanced to the semifinals.

Jumapao and Cesar punched their tickets to the finals after scoring 207 and 218 pinfalls, respectively, in the semis. However, the veteran proved too much for the young challenger, clinching the championship with a commanding performance.

Padawan settled for second runner-up with 194 pinfalls, while Viloria (186 pinfalls) finished as third runner-up. Paquibut (164 pinfalls) secured the fourth runner-up spot, and Mauro—the oldest competitor at 83 years old—rounded out the podium as fifth runner-up with 136 pinfalls.

