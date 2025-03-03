Confix outclasses Smartbond to claim AEBC Buildrite Cup title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—What was expected to be a tightly contested finals showdown turned into a statement victory, as Confix dominated Smartbond 74-55 to capture the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2024 last weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gymnasium.

Noriko Benedicto delivered a stellar performance, earning the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors after erupting for a game-high 24 points. He also tallied two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in Confix’s commanding victory.

Lawrence Joshua Gayotin flirted with a double-double, tallying 13 points, nine rebounds, and two steals, while JC Tangapa chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, four steals, and one assist to further fuel Confix’s dominance.

For Smartbond, Carl Caramonte led the way with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist, while Ivan Deo and Michael Laoc each finished with 10 points in the losing effort.

Beyond the championship showdown, individual awards were also handed out to recognize the tournament’s top performers.

Despite the loss, Ivan Deo was named Conference MVP, joining the Mythical Five, which included Jan Manalili (Blockout), Anton Chua (Confix), Benedicto, and Gayotin.

Moreover, Kyle Ordeniza of Handyfix claimed the league’s highest scorer award, while Tangapa led in blocks, Gayotin in rebounds, Deo in steals, and Ordeniza in assists.

