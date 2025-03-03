Soon-Ruiz questions delayed admission of Mandaue clock tower mock-up

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The construction of Mandaue City’s actual clock tower is set to begin early this month.

Engr. Marivic Cabigas, head of the City Engineering Office (CEO), confirmed that meetings with the contractor and supplier have already taken place, and work on the project will commence soon.

Cabigas also said that the necessary materials, including steel, have already been procured. The clock tower will be built using steel, cement, and a larger clock, among other materials.

The current clock tower, located beside Mandaue City Hall, has drawn public attention due to parts of its wall peeling off, raising concerns from residents online.

City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan clarified that the existing structure is merely a mock-up, intended as a sample for the actual clock tower. He assured the public that the final version would be constructed to the same standards as a building and that the city government aims to complete the project in time for Mandaue City’s Fiesta Day on May 8, 2025.

The mock-up was made using plywood and marine boards.

Cabigas added that the actual clock tower will be taller than the mock-up, reaching approximately 8 meters—the same height as Mandaue City Hall.

The project was awarded in October last year. However, the Department of General Services (DGS) requested a delay in installation due to ongoing work on Christmas lights and decorations, according to Cabigas.

The clock tower was first unveiled on January 1, 2024, during the New Year countdown, which featured a fireworks display at the clock tower area. It is intended to serve as a new landmark for the city.

Concerns About Transparency

Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz expressed concerns, stating that the city should have constructed the actual clock tower from the beginning rather than installing a mock-up, which she believes was a waste of public funds.

Soon-Ruiz also raised questions about the project’s transparency, claiming the city did not inform the public that the current structure was not the actual clock tower.

She further stated that she only learned it was a mock-up after reading the news.

“Wala gyud na nila angkona sauna (mock-up). Bongga kaayo pag-inaugaural pag new year 2024. Ngano’ng karun ra man nila giangkon (mock-up) ra diay, karun nga nangapakpak na nga nakita na nato unsa ra man diay ni? Mock-up ra diay At least giangkon nila nga mock-up. Ambot pila ilang ang gasto ana, wala mamgyud sila pilay gasto ana,” said Soon-Ruiz. (They never acknowledged before that it was a mock-up. The inauguration during the 2024 New Year celebration was very grand. Why are they only admitting now that it was just a mock-up, now that people have started questioning it and we see what it really is? So, it was just a mock-up. At least they admitted it was a mock-up. I wonder how much they spent on it because they never disclosed the cost.)

She also emphasized the need for greater transparency regarding public spending.

“So, it is high time that they should be transparent sa mga gastuhan sa Mandaue. Sobra sa usa ka tuig na, wala gyud na nila angkona nga mock-up karun nga naukal ang clock tower, daghan nakapangutana karun ra sad sila musulti nga fake diay na, dili pa ang tinuod,” she added. (So, it is high time that they become transparent about expenses in Mandaue. For over a year, they never admitted that it was a mock-up. Now that the clock tower issue has been exposed and many people are asking questions, only now are they saying that it was actually fake and not the real one.)

In response, City Administrator Atty. Calipayan stated that no public funds were spent on the mock-up.

“Wala may public funds nga nagasto ana kay ang proponent man sa artwork ang niput up ana without any expense sa City,” said Calipayan. (No public funds were spent on that because the proponent of the artwork set it up at no cost to the City.)

He also addressed allegations about the clock tower’s budget, refuting claims that it alone had a budget of P44 million. He clarified that the total budget of P36 million was allocated for the entire redevelopment of the Presidencia Heritage Plaza, which includes the clock tower.

