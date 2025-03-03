CKBA, PYFBA secure contrasting wins in CYBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines—CKBA and PYFBA notched crucial victories in Group A of the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 last Sunday, March 2, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

CKBA cruised to its fourth win in five games after overpowering the Tri-A Bullpups, 92-74, while PYFBA edged out Simpol Basketball, 101-96, in a hard-fought contest.

With the victory, CKBA climbed to the No. 2 spot in Group A’s standings at 4-1, securing back-to-back wins over the weekend, including a 78-65 triumph over PYFBA last Saturday.

This time, they asserted dominance over the Bullpups, led by MVP frontrunner Francel Flores, who delivered another stellar performance with 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and one assist.

Bench Sanchez added 14 points, seven boards, two assists, and one block, while Johan Matuguina anchored CKBA’s frontcourt with a double-double of 13 points, 18 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. Lance Alilin rounded out their well-balanced attack with 10 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one assist.

Bullpups

Despite a standout performance from Mark Gil Belleza, the Bullpups couldn’t keep up in their CYBL game on Sunday.

Belleza, another MVP contender, tallied a game-high 19 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, and five assists, but his efforts went to waste as the Bullpups fell to 2-2, now sitting at No. 4 in Group A. Angelo Jhonsen Caneda contributed 13 points, while Nino Manalo and John Dave Patigayon each added 12 points in the loss.

PYFBA VS SIMPOL

Meanwhile, PYFBA relied on a balanced offensive effort, with seven players scoring in double figures to outlast Simpol Basketball.

Niethan Malinao led the charge with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Zack Judilla registered a double-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds, and one block. Anton Campaner and MVP candidate Xerex Alejandro also scored 12 points each, with Khlint VJ Rosal adding 11 markers.

Dale Ethan Echaque and Clark Jan Rellosa chipped in 10 points apiece, sealing PYFBA’s high-scoring win that improved them to a 2-2 (win-loss) slate in the standings.

For Simpol Basketball, Cliff Andri Luna put up 23 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one assist, while Keith Labrador recorded a double-double of 18 points and 12 boards, but their efforts weren’t enough to prevent their team from falling to 0-4 in the standings.

