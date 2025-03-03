Mayor Chan warns that city hall has no place for bad attitudes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Employees with poor attitudes have no place in Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

This was the stern warning of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan following a complaint from a taxpayer against a city hall employee who allegedly mistreated her.

In a video that circulated on social media, a woman sought assistance from an employee at the Local Civil Registry.

However, the employee reportedly shouted at her, saying, “Di ka kahibawo mobasa?” (Don’t you know how to read?).

The woman then walked away, remarking that the employee was too strict.

“Ang atong taxpayer, ang magbubuhis, nilukat unya wa taga-i ug pagtagad. Ngil-ad kaayo tan-awon nga singkahan, mosulti ug mga bati nga mga pulong,” Chan said during the flag ceremony on Monday morning, March 3, 2024.

(A taxpayer, someone who pays fees, was ignored despite seeking assistance. It looks terrible when an employee yells and speaks harsh words.)

“Ang mga ngil-ad ug mga batasan, way luna sa city hall,” he added.

(Those with bad attitudes have no place in city hall.)

He reminded city hall employees that taxpayers fund their salaries and should be treated with respect.

Chan also directed City Administrator Lawyer Danilo Almendras to investigate the incident.

“Ug mapamatud-an, dapat lang silotan. Ug kung dapat tangtangon, dapat lang tangtangon,” he added.

(If proven guilty, they should be punished. If they must be dismissed, then they should be dismissed.)

The mayor emphasized that his administration remains transparent and urged Oponganons to report any anomalies or misconduct by city hall employees so that appropriate action can be taken.

