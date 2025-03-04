Cebu City breaks ground for installation of underground wires project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To mark the pilot installation of the underground cables in Cebu City, the local government held its groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

This was in accordance with the City Ordinance No. 2750 that requires all electrical power lines, cables, and telecommunication and television lines to be placed underground.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Councilor Jerry Guardo, author of the ordinance, some city councilors, and representatives from various telecommunications companies and an electric company.

“The spaghetti wires are really an eyesore. It’s aesthetically unpleasant to the eyes. That is why if you want to beautify the City of Cebu, we really have to put it underground,” Garcia said.

Aside from being an ‘eyesore,’ Garcia said that underground cabling is also for the safety of the public and for the city’s disaster resiliency.

Guardo told reporters on Monday that he was delighted to leave a legacy before his term ends in two months.

“During the Typhoon Odette, grabe kaayo kadevastated ang Cebu City and I was in-charge of the restoration and recovery program at that time. Nakita gyud nako nga dili disaster-ready ang Cebu City. There was total disconnectivity, total blackout, walay internet connectivity,” Guardo said.

(During the Typhoon Odette, Cebu City was really devastated and I was in charge of the restoration and recovery program at that time. I really saw that Cebu City is not disaster-ready. There was total disconnectivity, total blackout, no internet connectivity.)

The City Council approved his ordinance in August 2024.

Neil Bongon, director of Fibernet’s Planning and Solutions that will spearhead the underground cabling, told reporters that the methodology they would use is the “horizontal directional drilling.”

Once they would successfully process the permits needed by the city government to start the operations, Bongon said that they would start immediately and they hoped to begin it next week.

Pilot areas

For this pilot implementation, only the telecommunications cables would be placed underground. Guardo said that the expertise of Fibernet Konstrukt Corporation was on telecommunications and not on the electrical wires.

“At least kung naay dako kaayo nga improvement, they can put the telco wires on the ground. That’s already a big help to Cebu City and that makes Cebu City more clean and safe ang atoang surrounding,” Guardo said.

(At least if there can be a very big improvement, they can put the telco wires on the ground. That’s already a big help to Cebu City, and that makes Cebu City more clean and our surroundings more safe.)

Bongon said that they would initially drill about one kilometer which covers P. Burgos St, M. Briones St., Jakosalem St., up to the corner of Osmeña Boulevard.

They will also drill also around 5.8 kilometers at the SRP mainly on the coastal road, Perico and Vestil roads.

“Telco cannot do it one time, definitely, because apektado kayo (public). Maraming mawawalan ng signal so we need to do it slowly para seamless ang transition from aerial to underground. Hindi apektado yung mga subscriber, yung mga customer ng telco,” Bongon added.

(Telco cannot do it one time, definitely, because you (the public) would be affected. Many will lose the signal so we need to do it slowly so that it can be a seamless transition from aerial to underground. The subscriber, the telco customers, would not be affected.)

The installation will be done at night time and they will make sure that they will not hamper the traffic flow, Bongon said, with safety devices to be placed.

When to start

As of this date, they are still deliberating the exact time they will start.

“Pero kung kami ang tatanungin, the earlier we can start on a night, the better for us,” he said.

(But if we would be asked, the earlier we can start at night, the better for us.)

Prior to Cebu City, Bongon said that their company had already done the same project in Calle Real in Iloilo, and private subdivisions in Manila.

Guardo and Bongon clarified that the underground installation of electric wires is different because the electric company will pass on to the consumer whatever expense that they would incur in their operations.

Meanwhile, the expenses of the underground cabling for the telecommunications companies will be shouldered by the telcos themselves.

“Amoa sang gusto sa Council is to cover the whole major streets of Cebu City and that’s roughly around mga 51 kilometers. But the next phase would be ang BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) nga alignment along Jones Avenue (Osmeña Boulevard), N. Bacalso, and then Escario,” Guardo added.

(What we want for the Council is to cover the whole major streets of Cebu City, and that’s roughly around 51 kilometers. But the next phase would be the alignment of the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) along Jones Avenue (Osmeña Boulevard), N. Bacalso (Avenue), and then Escario (St.).)

