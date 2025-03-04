Cebu City to place fire-hit Mambaling sitio under state of calamity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is ready to declare a ‘state of calamity’ in Sitio Naba, Barangay Mambaling where over 100 houses were gutted by the fire Sunday dawn, March 2.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said he might declare it on Wednesday because the City could not use the quick response fund for the victims if they would not declare it.

“If e declare, then we can use our quick response fund, then we can use the money for them. Naay cash assistance, naay magasto sa pagkaon and all,” he said.

(If it will be declared, then we can use our quick response fund, then we can use the money for them. There is a cash assistance, there is money to spend for the food and all.)

The city government will be looking for a relocation site for the victims who are temporarily staying at a gymnasium within the vicinity of the fire-hit sitio.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office recommended not to allow the victims to go back to the place because it is already risky, Garcia said.

No building zone

He added that the area would be declared “no building zone” and the houses that were not affected by fire would be included in the clearing operations which would be around 10 percent of the affected area.

“Dili na gyud ta musugot nga pabalikon sila kay that’s a no building zone, and that’s also a danger zone. It being daplin sa dagat,” Garcia said.

(We would not agree to let them return because that’s a no building zone, and that’s also a danger zone. It being beside the sea.)

“Basta kanang no build zone, amo na gyud nang i-clear bisan pag wa maapil sa sunog. Naa na mi relocation makit-an, balhin gyud sila tanan,” he added.

(The no build zone, we will really clear it even those who were not affected by the fire. We already have a relocation site, they will all be moved.)

Garcia said that the victims would receive P20,000 for cash assistance and housing materials whether their houses were partially or totally burned.

Helma Malael, one of the victims, shared with CDN Digital that at the time of the incident, they were already peacefully sleeping in their house until she heard her neighbors shouting fire which woke them up.

“Nakamata mi, akong gikuha akong bata nga gamay (youngest child), wala na ko naka (salbar) og gamit bisag usa,” she said.

(We were awakened, I took my kid (youngest child), I could not save anymore any of our belongings, even just one.)

She even sustained wounds on her feet to save their life, and, fortunately, the wounds were not that serious, she said.

According to the initial report obtained by CDN Digital from the Department of Social Welfare and Services that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, there were a total of 177 affected houses which equates to 195 families or 875 individuals.

Meanwhile, Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS) told CDN Digital in a text message that they were still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

