Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. Breaks Ground for Tower L,

Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. breaks ground for Primeworld District Tower L on February 22, 2025, at Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

The groundbreaking and awards night mark yet another step toward shaping a premier residential community in Lapu-Lapu City while honoring the efforts of the people driving its success.

The event was attended by key figures in the industry, including Hamm-Asia Global Builders Corporation’s Alex Tan, Primeworld Holdings Inc. Chairman Johnny Uy, and CEO Sherwin Uy.

Tower L of Primeworld Land

Tower L is the third tower in the Primeworld District development. The first tower was successfully turned over in 2023, followed by the second in 2024. The latest addition to the project will house 328 residential units, catering to a growing demand for quality living spaces in the heart of Lapu-Lapu City.

“We’re very happy to share it with the market,” said Primeworld CEO Sherwin Uy. “It’s a project for leisure-oriented buyers. Our amenities are really world-class, and the location is at the central area of Lapu-Lapu City.”

Despite facing significant challenges during the construction of the first two towers, including labor shortages caused by the pandemic and setbacks from Typhoon Odette, Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. remained steadfast in its commitment to completing the development. The uncertainty within the market and the reduced workforce made the process even more difficult, but the company successfully overcame these obstacles. With the successful turnover of the first two towers, the launch of the third tower serves as a strong indicator of Primeworld’s hardwork and dedication to its overall master plan.

With a building permit already secured, the company plans to begin selling units in the second half of the year, targeting a turnover by 2029. The launch of this tower signifies not just the company’s resilience but also its commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments that align with its vision for Primeworld District’s overall master plan.

Celebrating Commitment and Perseverance

Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. also celebrated its Annual Awards Night on the same day. The event, themed after Greek gods, recognized the dedication and hard work of its agents and brokers. Top sellers were awarded with prestigious prizes, including a six-day, five-night trip to Japan and ₱100,000 worth of home renovations. The evening also featured raffle draws and awards for the best-dressed attendees, putting emphasis on it being a night of appreciation and celebration for the Primeworld team.

As Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. continues to expand, Tower L stands to provide world-class amenities and strategic locations that enhance urban living in Cebu. The groundbreaking and awards night mark yet another step toward shaping a premier residential community in Lapu-Lapu City while honoring the efforts of the people driving its success.

Visit their Facebook page for more updates on this project, at Primeworld District Mactan.