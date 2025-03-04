Wife catches husband with lover in Cebu City condo, has them arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A sales manager landed in jail after his own wife caught him spending time with his alleged paramour here on Monday, March 3.

Police in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City confirmed arresting a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman for possible concubinage inside their own residence in a high-rise condominium in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by the man’s 27-year-old wife who sought assistance from authorities after she saw her husband going out with another woman that day.

READ:

Netizens on cheaters and their ‘kabits’: Pray for them

Marital infidelity is punishable under the law – SC

Guilty of adultery, concubinage, or bigamy

Police decided not to divulge the identities of the parties involved for privacy.

According to the Mabolo Police Station, the married couple’s relationship has been strained even though they still live in Butuan City in the province of Agusan del Norte.

The police added that the husband had decided to come to Cebu City to work.

But his wife heard something else and suspected that he had another woman, which is why on Monday, she followed him until she caught the two living in a condominium.

This prompted the wife to sought assistance from the police who, in turn, arrested the husband and his ‘girlfriend.’

The husband and his paramour may face charges for concubinage.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP