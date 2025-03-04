Rama carnapping: City Hall drops case as Rama returns van

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government will no longer pursue carnapping charges against dismissed mayor Michael Rama following his belated return of a city-owned vehicle.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed on March 3.

The controversial Toyota Hiace Super Grandia Elite, valued at P3 million, was at the center of a legal standoff between Rama and City Hall after the former mayor refused to surrender it, insisting that he remained the rightful city executive.

Rama finally returned the van to Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros on February 28 without signing the official property return slip (PRS). This key document is necessary to complete the turnover process and formally record the van’s return under the Department of General Services (DGS).

The Rama carnapping case erupted when the Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) issued Rama a final demand letter on February 19, warning that failure to return the vehicle within 24 hours would result in civil and criminal charges. I

Instead of complying, Rama confronted CLO head Danilo Ortiz Jr., calling the demand an insult to his position as an elected official.

On February 25, Rama’s legal counsel, Lawyer Luis Vera Cruz Jr., fired back in a letter, arguing that the Ombudsman’s decision dismissing Rama from office had yet to be properly implemented.

Until such enforcement, Vera Cruz maintained, Rama remained the incumbent mayor with all corresponding privileges, including the use of the van.

The DGS, in response, filed a blotter report before the Regional Highway Patrol Group 7 on the same day, a crucial step had the City opted to proceed with legal action.

With the vehicle now in the possession of DGS, Garcia said there was no longer a basis to escalate the Rama carnapping issue to the courts.

“It is just a matter of documentation now,” Garcia said.

