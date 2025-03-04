Freediving in Balicasag Island, Bohol: Have you tried it?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How long can you hold your breath?

If you think you can hold it long enough, maybe it’s time to dive into the depths of our ocean’s beauty.

Cebu has long been a favorite destination for adventure junkies—both for land and water escapades.

From rock climbing in Toledo City and trekking the famous Spartan Trail to diving deep into the waters of Malapascua Island and Moalboal, Cebu is blessed with natural wonders.

But another island in the region also has something special to offer, especially for freedivers.

In Balicasag Island, Panglao, Bohol, many explore the depths, greeted by breathtaking marine life.

Take, for example, this viral TikTok video by freediver and underwater videographer Shem Cuaco.

Cuaco not only showcased the freediver’s grace underwater, but also showcased the healthy and beautiful marine life of the island.

Divers are often welcomed by schools of jacks, sea turtles, and sometimes even barracudas.

Cuaco, who has been freediving for five years, considers this gem in his hometown in Panglao, Bohol, the best spot for the sport.

“Clear water. Nindot kaayo ang mga corals! And daghang isda. Healthy marine life,”

she said.

(Clear water. The corals are really great to see! The fishes are abundant. Healthy marine life.)

In the video, Cuaco and the freediver is 15 meters deep, surrounded by a school of jacks, seemingly giving them a warm welcome.

As a fun dive guide herself, Cuaco encourages everyone to try freediving and shares some tips.

“Tips nako sa mga freedivers: dapat naa silay guide/videographer during diving for safety and, of course, para naa sad silay shots underwater nga nindot hehe,” she added.

(My tips for freedivers: They should always have a guide/videographer during the diving for safety and, of course, so that they would also have great underwater shots.)

How to get there?

A trip to Alona Beach via van or other public transportation is the first step. Once you arrive at this pristine white-sand beach, numerous stalls offer boat rides to the island for the ultimate snorkeling and diving experience.

Summer is the best time to visit when the country experiences less rainfall.

According to the Guide to the Philippines website, due to the diverse marine life inhabiting the area, Balicasag Island was designated a marine sanctuary in 1985.

It is also recognized as one of the premier diving destinations in the Philippines. In addition to vibrant schools of fish, sea turtles are often spotted in its waters.