Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 shakes Matanao, Davao del Sur town
MANILA, Philippines — A town in Davao del Sur was hit on Tuesday, March 4, by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake.
This was according to a report of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)
The tectonic earthquake struck two kilometers (km) west of Matanao, Davao del Sur, at 9:42 a.m., said Phivolcs in a bulletin.
The earthquake had a depth of focus of 10 km, the state seismologist added.
Phivolcs further noted that it detected instrumental intensities in the following areas:
Intensity V
- Matanao, Davao del Sur
- Magsaysay, Davao del Sur
Intensity IV
- Kidapawan City, Cotabato
- Malungon, Sarangani
- Tampakan, South Cotabato
- Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity III
- Magpet, Cotabato
- Davao City, Davao del Sur
- General Santos City, South Cotabato
- Banga, South Cotabato
Intensity II
- Pikit, South Cotabato
- Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
- Kiamba, Sarangani
- Suralla, South Cotabato
- Norala, South Cotabato
- Santo Niño, South Cotabato
- T’Boli, South Cotabato
- Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
- Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity I
- Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental
- Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
- Lake Sebu, South Cotabato
- Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat
- Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat
- Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
Phivolcs Science Research Analyst Lara Guianan previously told INQUIRER.net that instrumental intensity is the strength measured by an intensity meter or scale.
The agency said that damage and aftershocks are expected from the earthquake.
