Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 shakes Matanao, Davao del Sur town

MANILA, Philippines — A town in Davao del Sur was hit on Tuesday, March 4, by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake.

This was according to a report of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)

The tectonic earthquake struck two kilometers (km) west of Matanao, Davao del Sur, at 9:42 a.m., said Phivolcs in a bulletin.

The earthquake had a depth of focus of 10 km, the state seismologist added.

Phivolcs further noted that it detected instrumental intensities in the following areas:

Intensity V

Matanao, Davao del Sur

Magsaysay, Davao del Sur

Intensity IV

Kidapawan City, Cotabato

Malungon, Sarangani

Tampakan, South Cotabato

Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity III

Magpet, Cotabato

Davao City, Davao del Sur

General Santos City, South Cotabato

Banga, South Cotabato

Intensity II

Pikit, South Cotabato

Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Kiamba, Sarangani

Suralla, South Cotabato

Norala, South Cotabato

Santo Niño, South Cotabato

T’Boli, South Cotabato

Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity I

Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

Phivolcs Science Research Analyst Lara Guianan previously told INQUIRER.net that instrumental intensity is the strength measured by an intensity meter or scale.

The agency said that damage and aftershocks are expected from the earthquake.

