cdn mobile

Philippine Air Force says FA-50 fighter jet from Cebu missing

By: Agence France Presse March 04,2025 - 12:13 PM

Philippine Air Force says fighter jet missing over Cebu

LOOK: The Philippine Air Force’s four FA-50s arrive in Australia on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever deployment of the said fighter jets for overseas drills. | Inquirer File Photo

The Philippine Air Force said Tuesday, March 4, 2025, that an FA-50 fighter jet and its crew went missing during an overnight operation near the central city of Cebu.

The two-seater jet lost contact with other fighters on the training flight “minutes before reaching its target area”, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.

READ

PH, US Air Forces hold joint drills in Pampanga, Cebu

US fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile

The fighters were flown out of the Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, which shares a runway with the airport in Cebu, the Philippines’ second-largest city.

“The PAF is conducting extensive and thorough search operations, utilizing all available resources, to locate the missing jet fighter aircraft. Our primary concern is the safe return of our aircrew,” said the statement.

The Philippines has a squadron of a dozen FA-50 fighters acquired from South Korea in the last decade.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu, Cebu Daily News, cebu news
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.