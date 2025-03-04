Philippine Air Force says FA-50 fighter jet from Cebu missing

The Philippine Air Force said Tuesday, March 4, 2025, that an FA-50 fighter jet and its crew went missing during an overnight operation near the central city of Cebu.

The two-seater jet lost contact with other fighters on the training flight “minutes before reaching its target area”, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.

READ

PH, US Air Forces hold joint drills in Pampanga, Cebu

US fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile

The fighters were flown out of the Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base, which shares a runway with the airport in Cebu, the Philippines’ second-largest city.

“The PAF is conducting extensive and thorough search operations, utilizing all available resources, to locate the missing jet fighter aircraft. Our primary concern is the safe return of our aircrew,” said the statement.

The Philippines has a squadron of a dozen FA-50 fighters acquired from South Korea in the last decade.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP