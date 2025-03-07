Balay Samaritano undergoes facelift to better serve beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Balay Samaritano, a drop-in shelter for elderly street dwellers and children struggling with substance addiction, is undergoing a much-needed renovation to upgrade its facilities and improve the living conditions of its beneficiaries.

The initiative seeks to create a more sustainable and welcoming environment for those who depend on the shelter for food, safety, and support.

Established in 2009 by the Society of the Divine Word (SVD) and managed by JPIC-IDC, Balay Samaritano has long served as a refuge for individuals seeking protection from the harsh realities of street life.

Currently, it caters to around 20 children daily and provides shelter and support for 40 to 60 elderly individuals. Beyond offering meals and hygiene assistance, the shelter fosters a sense of community through informal education for children, daily rosary sessions, and recreational activities that promote holistic well-being.

However, maintaining the shelter’s infrastructure remains a persistent challenge. Given the vulnerability of its beneficiaries and the high volume of daily activity, wear and tear occur rapidly, making it difficult to sustain the building’s condition.

According to Sr. Debora Lina Budiningsih, SSpS, the project manager of Balay Samaritano, frequent repairs are necessary, but financial limitations make it difficult to keep up with the shelter’s needs.

“The building requires constant maintenance. We recently repainted, but within a year, doors were broken, paint had peeled off, and repairs became a never-ending cycle,” Sr. Budiningsih shared. “Aside from that, we also struggle with financial resources, especially when medical emergencies arise. Some of our elderly beneficiaries have chronic illnesses, and ensuring they receive proper care is always a priority.”

Despite the challenges, the shelter stays true to its mission of giving its beneficiaries a sense of home, especially for those who have been abandoned or left without family support.

“Even for just a few hours a day, they have a place where they feel valued, safe, and taken care of,” she added.

Impact of the renovation

The renovation of Balay Samaritano is set to transform the shelter into a more functional and comfortable space, enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

A top priority is the overhaul of the comfort rooms, which endure heavy daily use. Other critical improvements include upgraded ventilation, enhanced classrooms for informal education, and structural reinforcements in key areas such as the entrance, multipurpose hall, clinic, kitchen, and washing areas. These enhancements are designed to create a more dignified and livable environment for the shelter’s beneficiaries.

Jovie Sabanal, the assistant manager of Balay Samaritano, said she is excited about the renovations and believes these improvements will greatly enhance the comfort and well-being of their beneficiaries.

“This renovation will greatly help us, especially since our budget is limited. A more comfortable space means a better experience for our beneficiaries, even if they are only here for a short time each day. We want them to feel welcome and cared for,” she said.

For many elderly beneficiaries, Balay Samaritano is their only home. The improvements will ensure they have a clean, secure, and dignified space that upholds the organization’s mission of compassionate care.

Meanwhile, the upgraded classrooms will provide children with a proper learning environment that could offer a vital opportunity to break free from life on the streets.

A project with purpose

Leading the renovation efforts are graduating interior design students from the University of San Carlos in Cebu City through their project, Dayon Kamo, which seeks to create welcoming and inclusive spaces for organizations serving marginalized communities.

Feliz Marie Pulanco, project manager of Dayon Kamo, emphasized that their work at Balay Samaritano aligns with their vision as future interior designers.

“Interior design is not just about aesthetics; it’s about uplifting the lives of the people who use the space. Our goal is to make Balay Samaritano feel more like a home,” she explained.

More than just enhancing the shelter’s appearance, the student-led initiative aims to create an environment that fosters healing, comfort, and security.

The first phase of the project, already completed, focused on renovating two classrooms and two offices. The next phase, set for completion by May 2025, will upgrade key facilities, including the storage room, clinic, male and female comfort rooms, kitchen, and outdoor washing areas—enhancements designed to improve the shelter’s overall functionality and ensure it can continue serving its beneficiaries effectively.

However, securing the necessary funding and materials remains a challenge.

“As students, we rely heavily on sponsorships and fundraising events to sustain this project. We’ve had to be resourceful in finding ways to raise funds and secure partnerships,” said Julia Therese Quinicot, the project’s Marketing Head.

The team actively seeks donations and collaborates with local businesses and organizations to bring their vision to life.

Despite the hurdles, the team remains committed to seeing the project through.

“The impact of this renovation goes beyond the physical transformation of the shelter. It inspires the beneficiaries, giving them a sense of hope,” Quinicot added.