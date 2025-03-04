Catmon, Cebu killing: Man hacks to death neighbor for calling him crazy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Buang ka!” (You are crazy!)

These are the words that allegedly pushed a 40-year-old laborer over the edge, causing him to hack and kill his 60-year-old neighbor, whom the assailant described as a man, who had been allegedly bullying him for over a year.

The killing happened at past 5 p.m. of Monday, March 3, in in Purok 4, Brgy. Catmondaan, Catmon town in northern Cebu.

Police identified the assailant as Peter Colis, a resident of Purok 4, while the victim was his neighbor, Celso Jose, who is also a farmer and the assailant’s neighbor.

READ:

Wife in critical condition after husband shoots, hacks her in Toledo City

Cebu City hacking: Suspect claims he was possessed by evil spirit

Girl dead, boyfriend hurt in Rizal hacking

Police Captain Renerio Mejias, chief of Catmon Police Station, said that the suspect got angry with the victim, when they met along the road near their homes.

Colis claimed that the victim Jose upon meeting him on the road allegedly resorted again to bullying him.

He also admitted that he had just drank liquor with friends and was on his way home when he met Jose on the road leading to his home.

The suspect said that he also had a bolo on its sheath, which was tied to his waist, at that time.

“Napuno na daw siya kay bisan unsa lang ang pang-bully sa biktima kun mahubog! Hangtud nga iyang natigbasan kay gisinghagan napud siyag usa ka boang,” said Police Captain Mejias.

(He was already full of the victim’s bullying especially if the victim would be drunk! Until he hacked him when the victim angrily snarled at him and called him crazy.)

Mejias said that the victim was sober at that time, but the suspect claimed he had just come from a drinking session with friends.

When they met along the road, the suspect told Mejias that the victim snarled at the suspect, calling him crazy, and the suspect lost it.

These allegedly started an argument which ended with Colis pulling out his bolo and hacking Jose in the shoulder.

Mejias said that the wounded victim managed to run and jump at the side of the river, but the suspect pursued him and hacked him again hitting the victim in the neck, which resulted in the death of the victim.

Colis was immediately apprehended by the responding policemen after the killing.

“Usa ka tuig ko niyang gi-bully, basta mahubog sulongon ko bisan unsa nalang isullit! Wala ko nagmahay kay nagdepensa ko sa ako mga batang gagmay pa. Ma-unsa palang mokalit siyag panulong?,” the suspect told Mejias.

(I endured one year of bullying, when the victim would be drunk, he would go to our house looking for a fight and he would just say anything against him! I did not regret (killing him) because I was just defending myself, especially that I have small kids. What will happen to then if the victim would attack our home?)

Police gathered that the suspect and the victim had already been at odds with each other.

The suspect claimed that the victim’s bullying pushed him to go to the barangay to have things be settled between him and the victim, but to no avail.

Last Monday, Colis claimed was the last straw and he saw red when he heard the victim, who was not under the influence of liquor at that time, bullying him again by calling the suspect a crazy man.

The suspect, however, asked forgiveness to the wife of the victim for what he had done.

Mejias said that they were preparing the homicide charges against the suspect.

Catmon is a municipality in the province of Cebu which is located some 57 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP