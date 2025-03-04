Risa Hontiveros grills BI: ‘Where, for God’s sake, is Harry Roque?’

MANILA, Philippines — “Where, for God’s sake, is Harry Roque?” Sen. Risa Hontiveros cried out during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, questioning why the former presidential spokesperson remains elusive despite facing human trafficking charges.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) later revealed that Roque attempted to go to the United States but failed to do so after being held in Japan.

“We have information that he went to Japan. But he wasn’t able to leave, supposed to be bound for the US… his flight was denied, his check-in was denied, and there were no holdings for the Japan Police or the Japan Immigration; then after that, we no longer have any information,” said BI Intelligence Division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr.

Hontiveros expressed frustration over Roque’s continued online presence while evading arrest.

“Why is it that he appears to be so free to post anything on social media, seemingly mocking the administration and the authorities while avoiding arrest for charges of human trafficking?” she called out.

Illegal means

According to Hontiveros, her sources informed her that Roque flew from Dubai to Shanghai on December 8, 2024, stayed there for just one day, and then traveled to the casino city of Macau.

During the hearing, Hontiveros asked Manahan if they had any information on whether Roque had gone to China and Macau, but he said they currently have no validated proof regarding the matter.

The BI had earlier stated that Roque likely left the country through illegal means.

Roque is implicated in the qualified human trafficking case against Cassandra Li Ong and several others concerning the alleged illegal activities of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub, Lucky South 99 Corp.

He has an outstanding arrest order from the House of Representatives after being cited for contempt and ordered detained due to his failure to submit documents that would justify the alleged sudden increase in his wealth.

