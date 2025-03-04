UCLM stretches winning Streak in close win over UP Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters extended their winning streak to three games after edging out the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in the Valorant tournament of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 last Sunday, March 2.

With the hard-fought victory, the Webmasters not only remained unbeaten but also tightened their grip atop Group B with a perfect 3-0 (win-loss) record, earning nine points. Leading them was John Reymar Laresma, who delivered an outstanding performance in both matches held at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

In the first game, Laresma racked up an impressive 27 kills and six assists, finishing with a 293 Average Combat Score (ACS) to help UCLM escape with a 14-12 triumph.

READ: Cesafi Esports League: USC blanks UC in MLBB clash

He continued his impressive outing in the second game, tallying 22 kills, six assists, and 16 deaths with a 278 ACS, leading UCLM to a tight 13-11 victory over UP Cebu.

With the loss, the Fighting Maroons dropped to third place in Group B with a 1-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record.

READ: Cesafi Esports League enters week 4 of competition this weekend

USC VS USJ-R

In Group A, the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors seized the top spot after defeating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in their two-game showdown.

USC made a statement in the first game with a commanding 13-7 win, fueled by Johanssen Abatayo’s 20-kill, nine-assist performance, finishing with an impressive 301 ACS.

READ: Cesafi Esports: Formaran, Abatayo lead USC to twin victories

The Warriors secured the sweep in the second game, this time behind King Clarence Toston, who stepped up with 22 kills, three assists, and 17 deaths, posting a 245 ACS to seal the win.

USPF VS BENEDICTO COLLEGE

Meanwhile, in Group B, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers improved to a 1-1-1 slate, tying UP Cebu in the standings, after a dominant performance against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

Shaun Matthew Maglasang was the standout performer for the Panthers, recording 21 kills in both games. USPF demolished the Cheetahs in the first match with a flawless 13-0 win, with Maglasang tallying 21 kills, one assist, and just five deaths.

He replicated his performance in the second game, adding six assists and nine deaths as USPF cruised to a 13-4 victory.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP