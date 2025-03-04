cdn mobile

Deftac Cebu is overall champ at Cebu Open Int’l Jiu-Jitsu C’ships

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 04,2025 - 06:49 PM

Deftac Cebu

Deftac Cebu team members pose for a group photo during the awarding. | Photo from Duane Gacasan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Deftac Cebu emerged the overall champion in the recent Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJF) Cebu Open International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, held last weekend at GMall of Cebu.

Led by head coach and chapter head Duane Gacasan, the founder of Vagabond MMA Studio, Deftac Cebu amassed an impressive haul of five gold medals, 10 silvers, and nine bronzes, securing the top spot in a tournament featuring some of Cebu’s finest jiu-jitsu teams and clubs.

Among the standout performers was James Ologuin who dominated the male adult 18-year-old white belt featherweight category and went on to earn a silver and a bronze medal in his impressive campaign.

Joining him in hauling a gold medal was Xian Ferraren, who ruled the male juvenile 16-17 years old white belt middleweight division, while Vinz Gavas reigned in the male adult 18-above blue belt roosterweight division.

Deftac Cebu also made its mark in the kids and women’s divisions.

Joann Villarin captured gold in the female masters’ blue belt middleweight category and added a silver in the open weight class and another silver medal in another class.

Meanwhile, Ike Reynes showcased his potential by winning gold in the kids 6-year-old gray belt featherweight division and added a bronze in another category.

Other silver medalists for Deftac Cebu were Joshua Lubiano and Tyler Catalan who grabbed two silvers, apiece. Lubiano also added a bronze in another category, while the rest of the silver medalists were Jyren Llesol, Francis Cajoy, Zakk Garcia, and Isabel Aguinaldo.

Llesol also bagged a bronze medal, while the rest of Deftac Cebu’s bronze medalists were Luther Dira, Nevin Bigornia, Ranyan Gavaz, and Clint Revalde.

