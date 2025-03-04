Human trafficking: 2 nabbed, 5 rescued from Liloan restobar

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two men were arrested in an entrapment operation in a restobar in Brgy. Catarman in Liloan town last February 28 on accusations of human trafficking.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI-Cebdo) also rescued two women aged 18 and 22, respectively, and three girls aged 14 to 16-years-old.

The suspects, who were identified as Dave Arvin Oro, 29, and Christian Suria Lauron, 19, and the five victims are all from Danao City, Cebu.

READ: NBI raids Mandaue bar: 20 women rescued

Atty. Niño Rodriguez, NBICebdo agent-in-case, said that the suspects are currently detained while their five victims were already turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Reports indicate that most of them come from broken families.

In a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, Rodriguez said that they planned the entrapment operation against Oro and Lauron after they received reports on their alleged involvement in human trafficking activities.

READ: PAOCC saves 6 trafficking victims; nabs 162 others in Lapu-Lapu

Sex for a fee

NBI’s investigation revealed that girls offer sex for a fee of P1, 500 to P2, 000.

The male clients are required to pay a “take out” fee of P500 while the girls get to collect the balance after the sexual service would have been rendered.

READ: Central Visayas among regions with high human trafficking cases — IACAT

According to Rodriguez, the suspects would bring the girls to the restobar.

However, Rodriguez said they are yet to verify the possible involvement of the restobar’s management in the illegal activity.

“Initially sa amoang (during our) investigation, we could not establish [the involvement of the restobar’s management] because this Dave, even during the operation, mura ra siya og (he would act like a) customer. Mosabay siya og lingkod sa (He would sit with the other) customer lang, nag inom-inom (and drink liquor). Then usually, ang (the) transaction adto na sa gawas sa may (they do it outside at the) parking area, kay saba man sa sulod (because it is very noisy inside),” Rodriguez said.

“If siguro ma-sight ka ani’ng Dave moduol siya per table samot na makita niya nga puros lalaki, mao nang mura siya og mo-offer. Mao na amoang na-establish,” he added.

(If Dave sees a potential costumer as he moves from one table to another, that is occupied by male costumers, that is when he would offer [the services of the girls]. That is what we have established so far.)

Oro admitted in an interview that they would show pictures of the girls and ask them to come to the restobar if there was a potential costumer.

He said that they would demand an “appearance fee” of P500 from the costumer for the girls who are not chosen for “take out,” to compensate for their travel from Danao City to Liloan town.

Rodriguez said that Oro had been trafficking girls for about a year now. He used to work as a bartender at the restobar, but quit his job two years ago.

Human trafficking

In a separate interview, both suspects had denied offering minors to male costumers. They also claimed that clients at the restobar are the ones who would come to them to ask if they have someone to recommend.

Lauron said he was unaware that some of the girls who are working with them were minors.

Moreover, he added that they merely refer male clients who are looking for female companions to a contact, whom he did not name.

NBI agents are currently preparing for the filing of complaints for the violation of Republic Act 11862 or the Anti-Traffic in Persons Act, a non-bailable offense, against the two suspects.

Meanwhile, NBICebdo Agent-in-charge Arnel Pura urged parents to be more vigilant, warning that they could also face legal consequences if they fail to properly monitor the activities of their children.

“This will also serve as a warning because they have a criminal liability in the event that the child or somebody will testify that the parents are lax on their monitoring or worst if they are consenting or appraising in this activity,” Pura said.

Meanwhile, authorities said they will further investigate Oro and Lauron’s case because of suspicions that there are still other human trafficking victims.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP