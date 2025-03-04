Toledo City’s CVIRAA-bound woodpushers vie in Trojans tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Before their gold medal quest in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet, Toledo City’s young woodpushers tested their mettle in a competitive chess tournament hosted by one of the country’s top professional chess teams, the Toledo Xignex Trojans.

Held over the weekend at the Toledo Sports Center in Toledo City, west Cebu, the event—dubbed the Toledo Xignex Trojans Grassroots and Developmental Chess Tournament 2025—was co-organized by the Toledo Xignex Trojans, led by co-team owner and lawyer Jeah Gacang, in partnership with the Toledo City LGU.

The tournament also featured a simultaneous exhibition match against National Master (NM) Merben Roque.

The rapid-format tournament saw NM Roque dominate as expected, clinching the championship with a perfect 7.0 points. Matt Andrew Pasignajen secured second place with 6.0 points, earning the Top U15 award, while Reduard Contaoi completed the top three with 5.5 points.

Arena International Master (AIM) Bonn Rainauld Tibod, the Trojans’ team captain, finished fourth with 5.0 points, followed by Zhy Rich Maniego, who also scored 5.0 points.

Toledo City’s banner player for CVIRAA, Apple Rubin—a gold medalist in the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024—finished with 5.0 points and emerged as the tournament’s Top Lady Performer.

Aries Ditchon, Carlos Miguel Restauro, Jonathan Canque, and Dona Jane Rubin rounded out the top 10, all finishing with 5.0 points.

According to Gacang, the primary goal of the tournament was to sharpen the skills of Toledo City’s chess team ahead of the CVIRAA meet in Bayawan City next week.

“This tournament was part of their training. Last Saturday, we also competed in Mark Mangubat’s tournament in Cebu City, allowing all our CVIRAA players to gain more exposure,” Gacang said.

In total, Toledo City will field eight woodpushers in the CVIRAA chess competition, with Apple Rubin leading the squad.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP