CEBU CITY, Philippines — An enriching sports science experience awaits participants at the first Cebu Exercise and Sports Science Conference, set for March 6-7 at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu AS Hall in Lahug.

This rare opportunity brings together top professionals in the field to share valuable insights—not just for coaches but also for sports and exercise professionals, as well as postgraduate and undergraduate students pursuing careers in sports science.

With the theme “Innovating Exercise and Performance: Bridging Science and Practice in Health and Sport,” the two-day seminar aims to unite the local sports science community in advancing health, performance, and innovation.

The event is organized by Mobi Pro Systems in partnership with UP Cebu’s Associate in Arts Sports Studies (AASS) Program.

The lineup of speakers features some of Cebu’s most respected sports science experts, including Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, a renowned sports medicine professional and Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) Sportsman of the Year, who will lead the forum on “The Role of the Sports Medicine Professional in Sports.”

Other distinguished speakers include Pio Solon, a well-known strength and conditioning trainer for combat sports, along with field experts Joan Grace Pacres, PhD; Mariano Garcia, PhD; Ma. Alena Macasil; Dan Baker, PhD; Eugene Octaviano, PRTP, OMPT-C; Rose Mae Lanticse; and Jeffrey Pagaduan, PhD.

Interested participants can visit UP Cebu’s official Facebook page for registration details.

