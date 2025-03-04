P10M worth of shabu seized in Tagbilaran buy-bust; suspect nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More than P10 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in a buy-bust operation on Monday, March 3, 2025, at around 11:17 p.m. in Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The suspect was identified as Mark Anthony Pilayre, 34, a resident of the said barangay.

The Tagbilaran Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, seized 1,500 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect, with an estimated value of P10,200,000.

Authorities also recovered a 9mm caliber pistol with four live rounds of ammunition.

The confiscated evidence was submitted to the Bohol Forensic Unit for chemical analysis, while authorities were preparing charges against the suspect for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as Republic Act No. 10591 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and the Comelec gun ban.

Based on intelligence reports, Escober said that Pilayre could distribute up to three kilograms of shabu per week, with his area of operation in the eastern part of Bohol.

The suspect had been under surveillance and monitoring for a month.

“This is a significant breakthrough in our relentless campaign against illegal drugs under Oplan Limpyo Tagbilaran, Dako kini nga kadaugan alang sa katawhan sa Tagbilaran. Among paningkamotan nga walay luna ang ilegal nga droga sa atong syudad. Padayon ang among kampanya alang sa mas luwas ug limpyo nga Tagbilaran.” Escober said.

(This is a significant breakthrough in our relentless campaign against illegal drugs under Oplan Limpyo Tagbilaran. This is a great victory for the people of Tagbilaran. We will ensure that illegal drugs have no place in our city. Our campaign will continue for a safer and cleaner Tagbilaran.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP