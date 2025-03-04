Manny Pacquiao pledges to continue aid for the poor and combat crime

TAGBILARAN CITY — Boxing icon and senatorial candidate Manny Pacquiao has pledged to sustain his housing initiative for the underprivileged while continuing his fight against corruption, illegal drugs, and other criminal activities.

Pacquiao, who was in Bohol for a campaign sortie on Tuesday, said helping the poor was the legacy he wanted to leave.

“My hope in life is to leave a legacy. And the legacy I wanted is to inspire others and help the next generation. As long as Manny Pacquiao is alive, our fight for the poor continues,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and Filipino.

He also reassured Boholanos of his dedication to bringing real solutions to their daily struggles.

Pacquiao is pushing for concrete solutions to address the rising cost of fish products in Bohol, support local farmers, strengthen tourism, and address the subsiding shorelines affecting coastal communities.

He proposed subsidies for local fisherfolk to reduce operational costs, increased funding for modern fishing equipment, and a stronger campaign against illegal fishing that depletes marine resources.

Beyond fisheries, Pacquiao reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting farmers and the agricultural sector.

His plan includes expanding farm-to-market roads, providing better irrigation systems, and promoting sustainable farming technologies.

Recognizing Bohol’s tourism potential, Pacquiao stressed the importance of revitalizing the industry post-pandemic.

“Bohol is a world-class destination. We need to invest in infrastructure, support local entrepreneurs, and ensure that our natural attractions are well-protected,” he said.

He also vowed to push for increased government funding for tourism-related projects and incentives for businesses that promote eco-tourism.

Pacquiao also raised concerns over the subsiding shorelines in Bohol, which pose a threat to both livelihoods and homes.

He called for an urgent coastal protection program, which includes reforestation of mangroves, stricter environmental regulations, and a long-term study on mitigating land subsidence.

