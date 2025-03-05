Cebu Archbishop Palma: Remember these 3 aspects this Lenten season 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fasting, praying, and giving things for love.

These are the aspects of this Lenten season, said Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

In a video message on Ash Wednesday, Palma said that these three aspects must always come together.

“Kuwang ang pagpuyo sa kuwaresma kung mataligam-an ang usa kanila tungod kay ang usa, naghatag og kinabuhi sa laing duha,” Palma added.

(Living lent would be lacking if one of this aspects would not be done because each one gives life to the other two aspects.)

In this season of Lent, Palma urges the faithful to deepen their life in through asking the heart fully for grace through praying.

This Ash Wednesday, the prelate emphasized how prayer would change one’s life.

And through fasting, Palma said, that may the people remember the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

“Magdasig unta kini kanato sa pagbuhat og mga sakripisyo alang sa atong kaugalingon ug alang sa uban. Makat-on usab unta kita sa paghalad sa mga kahigayunan sa atong mga kinabuhi nga nagtawag kanato sa pagsakripisyo,” Palma said.

(We hope that this can encourage us to do sacrifices for ourselves and for others. May we learn to offer opportunities in our lives that call for us to sacrifice.)

In giving or doing things for love and mercy, Palma said he hoped that the faithful could convey their love through prayer and fasting.

“Ang pagkamangihatagon mao ang timaan sa kinabuhi nga gilig-on sa pag-ampo ug pagsakripisyo. Hinaot nga ang pagpuyo nato sa kuwaresma diha sa pag-ampo, pagpuasa, ug paghimo og mga buhat sa kaluoy, magdala kanato sa mas mabungahon nga panaw sa kuwaresma,” he said.

(Giving is the sign of our life that is made stronger by praying and sacrifice. I hope that our living of Lent in prayer, fasting and doing acts of mercy can bring us to a fruitful journey this length.)

“Ato unta kining mapuy-an aron nga mamahimo kitang mas andam sa pagdawat sa atong Ginoong Hesukristo diha sa iyang paghalad sa iyang kaugalingon alang sa atong kaluwasan,” he added.

(May we live this now so that we can will be ready to accept our Lord Jesus Christ there in the offering of himself so that we can be saved.)

