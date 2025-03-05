Family from Balamban town travels to Cebu City for Ash Wednesday 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — During this time of Lent, fasting and praying are among the key aspects that must be observed.

As the season starts through Ash Wednesday, several faithful individuals attended the masses in their various churches.

Among them was Maris Nemenso who attended the 8 a.m. mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, together with her family.

Her family and relatives from Balamban town in western Cebu, woke up early in the morning to travel from 5 a.m. to arrive on time of the mass schedule.

As a devotee of Santo Niño, Nemenso said she was happy that her family was united to attend the mass and had their foreheads marked with ashes.

“Ang amoa nga i-sacrifice namo kung unsa among mga sala nga nabuhat maong nagpabadlis mi kay for sacrifice. Usa man sad na siya nga mag sacrifice ta kung magpa badlis,” Nemenso said.

(Our sacrifice for whatever sins we had done, that is why we had our forehead marked as a sacrifice. That is one thing to do if we would have our forehead marked by ashes this Ash Wednesday.)

She added that when attending the mass as a family, it was important to listen to the gospel to feel the presence of the Lord.

For this Lenten season, Nemenso said she would want to give thanks to the blessings her family received and for the success they had achieved.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season.

It is the period of reflection and renewal.

