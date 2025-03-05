Basilan explosion: 2 soldiers hurt in explosion at patrol base
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two soldiers were injured in a Basilan explosion at a patrol base in the province on Tuesday afternoon, police reported Wednesday.
Col. Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, said the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. at the 45th Infantry Battalion’s patrol base in Barangay Bohelebung in Tipo-Tipo town.
The wounded soldiers were identified as Pvt. Danny Boy Maravillas and Pvt. Jelmer Alalag, both from the 45IB.
Initial investigations revealed that the soldiers were cleaning the perimeter of the base and burning dry leaves when a 40-millimeter ammunition from an M-203 grenade launcher accidentally exploded.
The injured soldiers were rushed to Lamitan District Hospital and are set to be airlifted to Camp Navarro General Hospital of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) in Zamboanga City for further treatment.
The 101st Infantry Brigade has deployed an Explosive Ordnance Team to clear the area and collect fragments for a thorough investigation of the Basilan explosion. (PNA)
