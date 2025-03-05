Inflation eases to 2.1% in February

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation in February this year slowed down to 2.1 percent from 2.9 percent in January mainly due to the easing of rate of price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

In a press briefing Wednesday, PSA Assistant Secretary Divina Gracia del Prado said the declaration of food security emergency by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to bring down cost of rice had been effective in taming the inflation last month.

Inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed 58.8 percent to the overall inflation last month, declined to 2.6 percent from 3.8 percent in January.

Cereal and cereal products, which include rice, had a deflation of 3 percent in February from a deflation of 1.1 percent in January.

“For me, I think, we are seeing the effect of food security emergency in our inflation… Because of this food security emergency, we have released the rice buffer from NFA (National Food Authority) to LGUs (local government units), and of course in Kadiwa Rice for All program,” del Prado said.

Rice alone had a sharper deflation of 4.9 percent, with prices decreasing since July 2024 due to easing international prices and tariff reduction.

Vegetable inflation plunged to 7.1 percent in February from a 21.1 percent inflation in January.

Aside from food and non-alcoholic beverages, main contributors to the deceleration of inflation in February were housing, water, gas, and other fuels, which inflation eased to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent in January, and transport, which recorded a deflation of 0.2 percent from 1.1 percent inflation rate

Meanwhile, major contributors to inflation in February were food and non-alcoholic beverages, mainly due to higher prices of pork, with inflation increasing to 12.1 percent in February from 8.4 percent in January; restaurants, café and the like; poultry meat; rentals; and higher cost of passenger transport by sea.

In a separate statement, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government stands ready to combat high inflation through its policies and programs.

“The government will sustain its efforts to keep inflation low and manageable to protect the purchasing power of Filipinos. As we expect six to 13 typhoons to develop from March to August 2025, the Department of Agriculture (DA) will implement the La Niña action plan to restore agricultural productive capacity in areas likely to be affected by continuous rainfall, flooding, and landslides,” Balisacan said.

“The action plan includes water management, financial assistance and credit support, and a massive information campaign on La Niña,” he added.

Balisacan said the DA is also accelerating its measures to address African swine fever by speeding up the collection of post-vaccination results from 28 hog farms and immediately submit them to the Food and Drug Administration for analysis.

For medium term, NEDA noted that the Department of Science and Technology has funded the Brisk Response through In-location Diagnostics and Genomic Sequencing System for Animal Disease Testing and Vaccine Research Project that will be completed by August 2026. (PNA)

