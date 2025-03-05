Isabela bridge collapse: Palace eyes deeper probe

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Wednesday said it is seeking a deeper investigation into the recent collapse of the newly retrofitted Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela province.

In a briefing, Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said a thorough investigation is needed, since initial findings have shown that the bridge was “under design” and could only accommodate light vehicles.

“Nagkaroon na po talaga ng imbestigasyon but it’s initial investigation. Ang nakikita po, sabi nga po natin, ito ay nag-start noong 2014 at lumalabas po na 90 percent ay naisagawa po ito sa panahon po ni dating pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte (There has been an investigation but it’s an initial investigation. What we see, as we said, it was started in 2014 and it appears that 90 percent of it was carried out during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte),” Castro said.

“Titignan po talaga ‘yung sinasabing under design. Ano ‘yung naging cause kugn bakit hindi kakayanin ‘yung mga heavy vehicle. Lumalabas nga po sa initial design, pang-light vehicle lang siya (We will really look into what is said to be under design. What was the cause why it could not handle heavy vehicles? It appears from the initial design that it is only for light vehicles),” she added.

Castro said the owners of heavy trucks that passed over the bridge may also be held liable.

This, as she stressed that trucks with boulders are aware that the bridge is designed to only carry light vehicles.

“Nagkaroon po talaga ng hindi tama noong dumaan. Hindi naging maayos (Something really went wrong when we passed by. It didn’t go well),” Castro said.

“Hindi lamang po ang nakaraang administrasyon ang puwedeng panagutin dito. Lahat po, hanggang sa ngayon, kung sino po ang maaaring may liability dito, kung meron man, lahat pong iyan ay dapat managot (It’s not just the previous administration that can be held accountable for this. Everyone, up until now, whoever may have liability for this, if there is any, all of them should be held accountable).”

The third span of the Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge, measuring 60 meters, collapsed at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 when a dump truck with 102-ton boulders went over the bridge.

Six persons on board four vehicles, including a child, were injured when the bridge collapsed.

The construction of the bridge commenced in November 2014 and was completed on Feb. 1, 2025 with a total cost of PHP1.22 billion, including the bridge and approaches.

The contractor of the bridge is R.D. Interior, Jr. Construction. (PNA)

