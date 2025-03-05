Toledo City, Cebu shootout: Murder suspect wounded, cohort nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A hot-pursuit operation against the suspects behind a shooting incident in Toledo City, Cebu led to an armed confrontation that landed one man in the hospital and another in jail on early Wednesday morning, March 5, 2025.

Their two accomplices, on the other hand, managed to escape and are now the subject of a hot-pursuit operation.

One of the suspects, Jamil Padua alias “Janjan,” was wounded in the armed confrontation while Jerome Villarmia Padua was taken into police custody.

Their accomplices, who are still at large, were identified as Brendo Villarmia and a certain “Minggoy.” All four men are residents of Purok 8, Brgy, Bunga in Toledo City.

Police, in a report, said that the four individuals were accused of shooting their neighbor Joshua Alvarez on Tuesday afternoon, March 4.

The shooting attack happened in Sitio Highway, Brgy. Das, Toledo City at around 3:30 p.m.

Not long after, responding officers arrived at the scene and discovered the victim grasping for his breath and suffering from his wounds.

Padua was rushed to the Toledo City General Hospital for immediate medical treatment. However, he died while being treated at the hospital.

Toledo police promptly launched a follow-up investigation against Padua’s assailants.

Through the testaments of witnesses, investigators identified the four suspects and carried out a hot-pursuit operation against them.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they headed into the suspects’ houses intending to take them into custody.

The suspects, however, noticed the presence of the police officers. They quickly drew firearms and opened fire, according to police.

Policemen took cover and fired back in an effort to defend themselves. After a few minutes of the exchange of fire, Jamil sustained a gunshot wound and Jerome was arrested.

The two other men, on the other hand, escaped.

Operatives then coordinated with the CDRRMO for Jamil to be evaluated at the Toledo City District Hospital for further medical treatment. As of this writing, police are hunting down the two suspects who managed to elude arrest.

Toledo City is a 3rd class component city in the Province of Cebu. It is located some 50 kilometers west of Cebu City.

