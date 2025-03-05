Central Visayas: Recent crime volume drops by 33.23%, say police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In Central Visayas, a 33.23 percent reduction in the occurrence of crime incidents has been recorded by authorities for the first two months of 2025.

From January to February 2025, cases of the eight focus crimes was recorded to be at 418, showing a decrease of 208 incidents from last year’s record of 626.

The eight focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and the carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Moreover, there has been a slight improvement in crime solution efficiency, now at 90.98%, compared to 89.28% in the year 2024.

Most of the reported focus crimes show also a declining trend during this time period, according to data from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

READ:

PRO-7: Crime rate in CV dropped by 66.62% in January 2025

Index crimes decline in Cebu City for January

Index crimes, cyber crimes decline in 2024 – DILG

The significant 33.23 percent drop in crime volume, according to PRO-7, can be credited to the agency’s proactive policing strategies and increased community participation in recent times.

PRO-7 emphasized their implementation of a “peace and order operational framework” designed to foster a collaborative partnership with the members of the local community.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of PRO-7, disclosed that their efforts in engaging citizens in their crime prevention initiatives and ensuring that lines of communication are open has worked to empower the public to take a more proactive role in the community’s security.

“This notable decrease in crime reflects the power of collaboration between law enforcement and the public, symbolizing our joint commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the Central Visayas region,” said Maranan.

He also emphasized that continuous monitoring and evaluation of the crime patterns observed within the region is vital. Law enforcers have found security measures like checkpoint operations, enhanced police visibility, and active patrolling to be contributing factors in their campaign for public safety.

Following this notable achievement, Maranan expressed his commendation to the diligent men and women of the police force who are tirelessly working to keep the region a safe and peaceful living community.

With the hope of maintaining this decreasing statistics, he urged the public to report suspicious activities and to be cooperative with officers conducting police investigations throughout the region.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP