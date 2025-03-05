Mandaue drug bust yields P10M shabu, nets 60-year-old Cebu City ‘dealer’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Over P10 million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated from a senior citizen during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday night, March 4, in Zone 7, Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City.

The suspect, identified as 62-year-old alyas Ackoie, a resident of Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City, was arrested after 1.5 kilograms of illegal drugs were found in his possession.

According to the investigation, Ackoie can allegedly dispose 1 to 2 kilos of shabu weekly distributing them in the tri-cities of Mandaue, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu.

Where the drugs came from

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson, confirmed that the suspect sources the drugs from his nephew, who had been previously detained for drug-related offenses at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

“So, kung kinsa man ang other katransaction niya o diin pa gyud gikan (senior), mao pa na atoang gimonitor,” said Villaro.

(So that who the other person, whom he transacted of where the drugs came from from the (senior), that is what we are still monitoring.)

The operation was jointly conducted by the MCPO City Intelligence Unit and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Ackoie will face charges under Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Or violations for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

Cebu City drug bust

The Mandaue arrest came two days after a Cebu City resident, whom police was identified as a high value individual (HVI), was caught with over a kilo of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City on March 3.

The shabu confiscated during the operation was estimated at P6.9 million.

