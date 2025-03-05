Shang Properties launches Pop-Up Gallery in Cebu ahead of 2025’s second half grand showcase

Shang Properties, Inc. has taken another significant step in its expansion into Cebu with the opening of its Pop-Up Gallery last February 26, 2025.

Located on the ground floor of the 2QUAD Building in Cebu Business Park, this temporary exhibit offers a sophisticated preview of Shang Properties’ world-class developments in Cebu and Metro Manila.

The Pop-Up Gallery allows Cebuanos to explore the company’s latest real estate offerings through curated displays and personalized consultations. While the model units for Shang Bauhinia Residences, the company’s inaugural project in Cebu, are not yet available for viewing, guests can enjoy detailed property presentations and an exclusive glimpse of the luxurious living spaces Shang Properties is known for.

Wolfgang Krueger, Executive Director of Shang Properties, expressed his excitement about this milestone: “It’s taking us a long time to get here. But here we are. This pop-up gallery really showcases not only the small details of Bauhinia but also showcases to the Cebuanos what else we do in Manila. We have quite a number of developments at the moment.”

Shang Bauhinia Residences, launched in October 2024, promises to offer the most exquisite condominium living in Cebu. The Pop-Up Gallery also highlights other premier developments, such as Laya in Pasig City and the impressive Shang Summit, set to become one of the tallest residential buildings in the Philippines.

Che Diaz, Executive Vice President – Commercial of Shang Properties, sees the gallery as a vital introduction ahead of the company’s bigger plans: “Bauhinia Residences is our first maiden project in Cebu, which we started to sell last year. It is quite a good launch, and we wanted to sustain the momentum and introduce ourselves to the market and what we are offering as Shang Properties.”

The Pop-Up Gallery, open daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, serves as a prelude to unveiling a more permanent sales gallery later this year. This upcoming show suite, located at Luzon Avenue corner Negros Road, Cebu Business Park, will offer a fully immersive experience of the luxury and sophistication that define Shang Properties’ developments.

“This pop-gallery is only a prequel to the main event that we will have,” Diaz added. “Our main sales gallery will be open by the second half of the year, showing the units that are going to be aspirational to our Cebu target market. But in the meantime, we are excited to welcome the future investors and residents in the pop-up gallery that we have as of today.”

With its vision of creating a communal space for sellers, future clients, investors, and residents, the Pop-Up Gallery fosters meaningful conversations and collaborations. “We are showcasing, aside from Bauhinia Residences, two of our other projects in Manila, which we have launched consecutively. These are Laya by Shang Properties and Haraya Residences,” Diaz concluded.

The Pop-Up Gallery is the perfect starting point for those eager to experience Shang Properties’ elegance and innovation. To learn more about their real estate offerings, visit www.shangproperties.com and follow @shangproperties on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.